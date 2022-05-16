Skip to main content

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 107 Sam Querrey match up against No. 190 Zsombor Piros in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros. Check it out.

How to watch Sam Querrey vs. Zsombor Piros at the Roland Garros

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Querrey vs. Piros Matchup Info

Sam QuerreyZsombor Piros

107

World Rank

190

2-6

Match Record

N/A

4-15

Set Record

N/A

Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship

Last Tournament

N/A

Round of 16

Last Result

N/A

Sam Querrey vs. Zsombor Piros Recent Performance

  • Querrey is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, to No. 181-ranked Michael Mmoh, 2-6, 4-6.
  • Querrey has played eight matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.9 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Querrey has won 78.3% of his games on serve, and 8.0% on return.
  • On clay, Querrey has won 76.9% of his service games and 11.1% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Sam Querrey vs Zsombor Piros

TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:15
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

