How to watch Sam Querrey vs. Zsombor Piros at the Roland Garros
Don't miss No. 107 Sam Querrey match up against No. 190 Zsombor Piros in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros. Check it out.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Querrey vs. Piros Matchup Info
|Sam Querrey
|Zsombor Piros
107
World Rank
190
2-6
Match Record
N/A
4-15
Set Record
N/A
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Last Tournament
N/A
Round of 16
Last Result
N/A
Sam Querrey vs. Zsombor Piros Recent Performance
- Querrey is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, to No. 181-ranked Michael Mmoh, 2-6, 4-6.
- Querrey has played eight matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 24.9 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Querrey has won 78.3% of his games on serve, and 8.0% on return.
- On clay, Querrey has won 76.9% of his service games and 11.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Sam Querrey vs Zsombor Piros
TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:15
AM/EST
