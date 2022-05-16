Skip to main content

How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Filip Horansky at the Roland Garros

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna face off against Filip Horansky in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on Monday.

How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Filip Horansky at the Roland Garros

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Rodriguez Taverna vs. Horansky Matchup Info

Santiago FA Rodriguez TavernaFilip Horansky

204

World Rank

197

0-1

Match Record

2-3

0-2

Set Record

2-7

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Last Tournament

Grand Prix Hassan II

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Filip Horansky Recent Performance

  • Rodriguez Taverna lost his most recent match, 6-7, 3-6 versus Nikola Milojevic in the qualifying round of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open on February 19, 2022.
  • In his most recent match, Horansky came up short 3-6, 0-6 against Andrea Vavassori in the qualifying round of the Grand Prix Hassan II.
  • Rodriguez Taverna has played one match this year across all court types, and 22.0 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches).
  • Through five matches this year, Horansky has played 18.0 games per match (18.0 in three-set matches) and won 40.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Horansky has won 0.0% of his return games and 62.5% of his service games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs Filip Horansky

TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Dalibor Svrcina vs. Facundo Mena at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lorenzo Giustino vs. Dennis Novak at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gianluca Mager vs. Borna Gojo at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Sousa vs. Max Purcell at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Timofey Skatov vs. Mitchell Krueger at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mats Moraing vs. Alessandro Giannessi at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Filip Horansky at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy