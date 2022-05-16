How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Filip Horansky at the Roland Garros
Tune in to see Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna face off against Filip Horansky in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on Monday.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Rodriguez Taverna vs. Horansky Matchup Info
|Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna
|Filip Horansky
204
World Rank
197
0-1
Match Record
2-3
0-2
Set Record
2-7
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Hassan II
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Filip Horansky Recent Performance
- Rodriguez Taverna lost his most recent match, 6-7, 3-6 versus Nikola Milojevic in the qualifying round of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open on February 19, 2022.
- In his most recent match, Horansky came up short 3-6, 0-6 against Andrea Vavassori in the qualifying round of the Grand Prix Hassan II.
- Rodriguez Taverna has played one match this year across all court types, and 22.0 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches).
- Through five matches this year, Horansky has played 18.0 games per match (18.0 in three-set matches) and won 40.0% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Horansky has won 0.0% of his return games and 62.5% of his service games.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs Filip Horansky
TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:30
AM/EST
