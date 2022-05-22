How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Taylor Fritz at the French Open
Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open slots Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna versus Taylor Fritz at Stade Roland Garros. The matchup is available to watch on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Rodriguez Taverna vs. Fritz Matchup Info
|Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna
|Taylor Fritz
203
World Rank
14
3-1
2022 Match Record
17-6
6-4
2022 Set Record
44-21
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Rodriguez Taverna was victorious 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 versus Dimitar Kuzmanov on Thursday.
- In his last match, Fritz came up short 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.
- Through four matches this year (across all court types), Rodriguez Taverna has played 24.0 games per match and won 55.2% of them.
- Thus far this year, Rodriguez Taverna has won 35.1% of his return games and 83.8% of his service games.
- On clay, Rodriguez Taverna has won 83.8% of his service games and 35.1% of his return games.
- In his 23 matches this year, Fritz has played an average of 27.9 games across all court types (38.5 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Fritz has won 27.5% of his return games and 82.0% of his service games.
- On clay, Fritz has won 74.1% of his service games and 31.3% of his return games.
