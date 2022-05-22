Skip to main content

How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Taylor Fritz at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open slots Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna versus Taylor Fritz at Stade Roland Garros. The matchup is available to watch on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Rodriguez Taverna vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Santiago FA Rodriguez TavernaTaylor Fritz

203

World Rank

14

3-1

2022 Match Record

17-6

6-4

2022 Set Record

44-21

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Last Tournament

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Rodriguez Taverna was victorious 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 versus Dimitar Kuzmanov on Thursday.
  • In his last match, Fritz came up short 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the quarterfinals of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.
  • Through four matches this year (across all court types), Rodriguez Taverna has played 24.0 games per match and won 55.2% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Rodriguez Taverna has won 35.1% of his return games and 83.8% of his service games.
  • On clay, Rodriguez Taverna has won 83.8% of his service games and 35.1% of his return games.
  • In his 23 matches this year, Fritz has played an average of 27.9 games across all court types (38.5 in five-set matches).
  • So far this year, Fritz has won 27.5% of his return games and 82.0% of his service games.
  • On clay, Fritz has won 74.1% of his service games and 31.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

