How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Timofey Skatov at the French Open
Check out on May 18 to witness No. 203 Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna match up against No. 191 Timofey Skatov in the qualifying round of the French Open.
How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Timofey Skatov at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 18
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Rodriguez Taverna vs. Skatov Matchup Info
|Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna
|Timofey Skatov
203
World Rank
191
1-1
2022 Match Record
4-1
2-3
2022 Set Record
9-3
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 128
Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Timofey Skatov Recent Performance
- Rodriguez Taverna beat No. 196-ranked Filip Horansky 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the qualifying round.
- In the qualifying round, Skatov was victorious 6-1, 6-0 versus Mitchell Krueger on Monday.
- Through two matches this year (across all court types), Rodriguez Taverna has played 24.5 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.0% of them.
- Rodriguez Taverna has won 78.6% of his service games so far this year, and 38.5% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rodriguez Taverna has won 78.6% of his games on serve, and 38.5% on return.
- Skatov has played 21 games per match (17.8 in three-set matches) in his five matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Skatov has won 34.8% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Skatov has won 100% of his games on serve, and 83.3% on return.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs Timofey Skatov
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)