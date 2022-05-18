Skip to main content

How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Timofey Skatov at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Check out on May 18 to witness No. 203 Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna match up against No. 191 Timofey Skatov in the qualifying round of the French Open.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
  • Date: Wednesday, May 18
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Rodriguez Taverna vs. Skatov Matchup Info

Santiago FA Rodriguez TavernaTimofey Skatov

203

World Rank

191

1-1

2022 Match Record

4-1

2-3

2022 Set Record

9-3

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Last Tournament

Australian Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 128

Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Timofey Skatov Recent Performance

  • Rodriguez Taverna beat No. 196-ranked Filip Horansky 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to advance to the qualifying round.
  • In the qualifying round, Skatov was victorious 6-1, 6-0 versus Mitchell Krueger on Monday.
  • Through two matches this year (across all court types), Rodriguez Taverna has played 24.5 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.0% of them.
  • Rodriguez Taverna has won 78.6% of his service games so far this year, and 38.5% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rodriguez Taverna has won 78.6% of his games on serve, and 38.5% on return.
  • Skatov has played 21 games per match (17.8 in three-set matches) in his five matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • Thus far this year, Skatov has won 34.8% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Skatov has won 100% of his games on serve, and 83.3% on return.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs Timofey Skatov

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

