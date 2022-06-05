How to watch Sarah Beth Grey vs. Eden Silva at the Viking Open Nottingham
NBC Sports Networks is where you can tune in to Sunday's matchup between Sarah Beth Grey and Sarah Beth Grey in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Court Surface: Grass
Grey vs. Silva Matchup Info
|Sarah Beth Grey
|Eden Silva
314
World Rank
349
N/A
2022 Match Record
N/A
N/A
2022 Set Record
N/A
Viking International Eastbourne
Last Tournament
WTA Chicago Women's Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Sarah Beth Grey vs. Eden Silva Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Grey beat No. 408-ranked Aldila Sutjiadi, 7-6, 6-2.
- Silva is coming off a 5-7, 7-6, 7-5 win over No. 146-ranked Asia Muhammad in the qualifying round on Saturday.
