How to watch Sarah Beth Grey vs. Eden Silva at the Viking Open Nottingham

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Networks is where you can tune in to Sunday's matchup between Sarah Beth Grey and Sarah Beth Grey in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham.

How to watch Sarah Beth Grey vs. Eden Silva at the Viking Open Nottingham

Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham

Viking Open Nottingham Round: Qualifying

Qualifying Date: Sunday, June 5

Sunday, June 5 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

Get Access Now! Court Surface: Grass

Grey vs. Silva Matchup Info

Sarah Beth Grey Eden Silva 314 World Rank 349 N/A 2022 Match Record N/A N/A 2022 Set Record N/A Viking International Eastbourne Last Tournament WTA Chicago Women's Open Qualification Round 1 Last Result Qualification Round 1

Sarah Beth Grey vs. Eden Silva Recent Performance