Skip to main content

How to watch Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs. Flavio Cobolli at the Roland Garros

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out to watch Monday's matchup between No. {} Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and No. 150 Flavio Cobolli in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros.

How to watch Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs. Flavio Cobolli at the Roland Garros

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Gueymard Wayenburg vs. Cobolli Matchup Info

Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs. Flavio Cobolli Recent Performance

  • Gueymard Wayenburg last played on January 30, 2022, a 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 169-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the qualifying round of the Open Sud de France.
  • Cobolli lost his most recent match, 3-6, 4-6 against Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 9, 2022.
  • In his one match so far this year across all court surfaces, Gueymard Wayenburg has played an average of 27.0 games (27.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gueymard Wayenburg has won 76.9% of his games on serve, and 7.1% on return.
  • Cobolli has played 10 matches this year (winning 48.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cobolli has won 55.6% of his games on serve, and 13.8% on return.
  • Cobolli has won 55.6% of his service games on clay, and 20.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs Flavio Cobolli

TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Dalibor Svrcina vs. Facundo Mena at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lorenzo Giustino vs. Dennis Novak at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gianluca Mager vs. Borna Gojo at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Sousa vs. Max Purcell at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Timofey Skatov vs. Mitchell Krueger at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mats Moraing vs. Alessandro Giannessi at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Filip Horansky at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Yosuke Watanuki at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy