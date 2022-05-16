How to watch Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs. Flavio Cobolli at the Roland Garros
Check out to watch Monday's matchup between No. {} Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and No. 150 Flavio Cobolli in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros.
How to watch Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs. Flavio Cobolli at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Gueymard Wayenburg vs. Cobolli Matchup Info
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs. Flavio Cobolli Recent Performance
- Gueymard Wayenburg last played on January 30, 2022, a 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 169-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the qualifying round of the Open Sud de France.
- Cobolli lost his most recent match, 3-6, 4-6 against Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 9, 2022.
- In his one match so far this year across all court surfaces, Gueymard Wayenburg has played an average of 27.0 games (27.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gueymard Wayenburg has won 76.9% of his games on serve, and 7.1% on return.
- Cobolli has played 10 matches this year (winning 48.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cobolli has won 55.6% of his games on serve, and 13.8% on return.
- Cobolli has won 55.6% of his service games on clay, and 20.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg vs Flavio Cobolli
TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)