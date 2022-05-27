How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open
MSG will be airing the Round of 32 of the French Open, which includes Sebastian Korda squaring off against Carlos Alcaraz on May 27.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Korda vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info
|Sebastian Korda
|Carlos Alcaraz
30
World Rank
6
15-10
2022 Match Record
29-3
39-25
2022 Set Record
66-18
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Winner
Sebastian Korda vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance
- Korda defeated Richard Gasquet 7-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
- Alcaraz beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
- Korda has played 25.6 games per match (37.8 in five-set matches) in his 25 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Korda has won 32.8% of his return games and 74.7% of his service games.
- Korda has won 73.7% of his service games on clay, and 33.3% of his return games.
- In his 32 matches this year, Alcaraz has played an average of 25.7 games across all court types (36.6 in five-set matches).
- Alcaraz has won 36.0% of his return games so far this year, and 82.9% of his service games.
- On clay, Alcaraz has won 80.7% of his service games and 36.8% of his return games.
