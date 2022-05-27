Skip to main content

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MSG will be airing the Round of 32 of the French Open, which includes Sebastian Korda squaring off against Carlos Alcaraz on May 27.

Korda vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info

Sebastian KordaCarlos Alcaraz

30

World Rank

6

15-10

2022 Match Record

29-3

39-25

2022 Set Record

66-18

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Winner

Sebastian Korda vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance

  • Korda defeated Richard Gasquet 7-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
  • Alcaraz beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
  • Korda has played 25.6 games per match (37.8 in five-set matches) in his 25 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Korda has won 32.8% of his return games and 74.7% of his service games.
  • Korda has won 73.7% of his service games on clay, and 33.3% of his return games.
  • In his 32 matches this year, Alcaraz has played an average of 25.7 games across all court types (36.6 in five-set matches).
  • Alcaraz has won 36.0% of his return games so far this year, and 82.9% of his service games.
  • On clay, Alcaraz has won 80.7% of his service games and 36.8% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
