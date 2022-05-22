How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. John Millman at the French Open
The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the location where John Millman and Sebastian Korda will meet for their May 22 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Korda vs. Millman Matchup Info
|Sebastian Korda
|John Millman
30
World Rank
93
13-10
2022 Match Record
7-13
33-25
2022 Set Record
18-28
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
BMW Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Sebastian Korda vs. John Millman Recent Performance
- In his last match, Korda lost 4-6, 1-6 versus Botic Van de Zandschulp in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In his previous tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open, Millman was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 75-ranked Richard Gasquet, 3-6, 1-6.
- Korda has played 23 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.1 games per match (42.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Korda has won 32.0% of his return games and 73.5% of his service games.
- On clay, Korda has won 70.5% of his service games and 31.6% of his return games.
- Millman has played 24.4 games per match (32.0 in five-set matches) in his 20 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Millman has won 74.2% of his service games and 17.0% of his return games.
- On clay, Millman has won 68.1% of his service games and 15.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.