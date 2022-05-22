How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. John Millman at the French Open

The Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris is the location where John Millman and Sebastian Korda will meet for their May 22 matchup, which can be seen on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV:

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Korda vs. Millman Matchup Info

Sebastian Korda John Millman 30 World Rank 93 13-10 2022 Match Record 7-13 33-25 2022 Set Record 18-28 Mutua Madrid Open Last Tournament BMW Open Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Sebastian Korda vs. John Millman Recent Performance