How to watch Sebastian Ofner vs. Aleksandar Vukic at the Roland Garros
will be airing the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which includes Sebastian Ofner taking on Aleksandar Vukic on May 17.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Ofner vs. Vukic Matchup Info
|Sebastian Ofner
|Aleksandar Vukic
218
World Rank
123
N/A
Match Record
5-6
N/A
Set Record
15-15
US Open
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Sebastian Ofner vs. Aleksandar Vukic Recent Performance
- Ofner defeated Jay Clarke 6-4, 6-4 on Monday in the qualifying round.
- In the qualifying round on Monday, Vukic defeated No. 224-ranked Mario Vilella Martinez, 7-5, 6-4.
- Through 11 matches so far this year, Vukic has played 27.2 games per match (24.7 in three-set matches) and won 50.5% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Vukic has won 86.1% of his games on serve, and 12.8% on return.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Sebastian Ofner vs Aleksandar Vukic
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
