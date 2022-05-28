How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina at the French Open

Check out Tennis Channel to see Saturday's matchup between No. 50 Shelby Rogers and No. 20 Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 32 at the French Open.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, May 28

Saturday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Clay

Rogers vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info

Shelby Rogers Daria Kasatkina 50 World Rank 20 8-9 2022 Match Record 20-10 21-21 2022 Set Record 36-26 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64 Last Result Semifinal

Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina Recent Performance