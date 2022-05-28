How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina at the French Open
Check out Tennis Channel to see Saturday's matchup between No. 50 Shelby Rogers and No. 20 Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 32 at the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Rogers vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info
|Shelby Rogers
|Daria Kasatkina
50
World Rank
20
8-9
2022 Match Record
20-10
21-21
2022 Set Record
36-26
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 64
Last Result
Semifinal
Shelby Rogers vs. Daria Kasatkina Recent Performance
- Rogers is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 9-ranked Danielle Collins in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Kasatkina beat No. 225-ranked Fernanda Contreras Gomez, 6-0, 6-3.
- Through 17 matches this year (across all court types), Rogers has played 24.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches) and won 48.8% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rogers has won 70.4% of her games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rogers has won 69.5% of her games on serve, and 29.0% on return.
- Kasatkina has played 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches) in her 30 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Kasatkina has won 61.5% of her service games and 44.9% of her return games.
- Kasatkina has won 64.1% of her service games on clay, and 52.3% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
28
2022
3rd Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
