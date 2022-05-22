How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Tereza Martincova at the French Open
Tennis Channel is where you can see Sunday's match between Shelby Rogers and Shelby Rogers in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Rogers vs. Martincova Matchup Info
|Shelby Rogers
|Tereza Martincova
51
World Rank
55
6-9
2022 Match Record
9-10
17-21
2022 Set Record
18-24
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Shelby Rogers vs. Tereza Martincova Recent Performance
- In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rogers was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 57-ranked Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6.
- Martincova most recently played on May 10, 2022, a 2-6, 6-0, 4-6 loss to No. 32-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Rogers has played 15 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 24.7 games per match (24.7 in three-set matches).
- Rogers has won 25.9% of her return games so far this year, and 69.6% of her service games.
- Rogers has won 65.9% of her service games on clay, and 19.0% of her return games.
- Through 19 matches so far this year, Martincova has played 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches) and won 49.2% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Martincova has won 30.5% of her return games and 63.7% of her service games.
- Martincova has won 60.6% of her service games on clay, and 21.9% of her return games.
