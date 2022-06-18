How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Viking Classic Birmingham
If you're wanting to check out No. 54 Shuai Zhang play No. 36 Sorana Cirstea in the semifinals of the Viking Classic Birmingham on June 18, turn on.
- Tournament: Viking Classic Birmingham
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, June 18
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Grass
Zhang vs. Cirstea Matchup Info
|Shuai Zhang
|Sorana Cirstea
54
World Rank
36
18-15
2022 Match Record
18-13
32-33
2022 Set Record
40-32
Viking Open Nottingham
Last Tournament
French Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Shuai Zhang vs. Sorana Cirstea Recent Performance
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Zhang beat No. 79-ranked Dayana Yastremska, 7-5, 6-4.
- Cirstea is coming off a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 92-ranked Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals on Friday.
- Zhang has played 19.4 games per match (19.4 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Zhang has won 64.5% of her service games and 32.5% of her return games.
- On grass, Zhang has won 75.4% of her service games and 33.8% of her return games.
- Cirstea has played 31 matches so far this year, and 20.8 games per match across all court surfaces (20.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Cirstea has won 39.6% of her return games and 65.7% of her service games.
- On grass, Cirstea has won 77.8% of her service games and 48.6% of her return games.
