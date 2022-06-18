Skip to main content

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Viking Classic Birmingham

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to check out No. 54 Shuai Zhang play No. 36 Sorana Cirstea in the semifinals of the Viking Classic Birmingham on June 18, turn on.

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Viking Classic Birmingham

  • Tournament: Viking Classic Birmingham
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, June 18
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Zhang vs. Cirstea Matchup Info

Shuai ZhangSorana Cirstea

54

World Rank

36

18-15

2022 Match Record

18-13

32-33

2022 Set Record

40-32

Viking Open Nottingham

Last Tournament

French Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Shuai Zhang vs. Sorana Cirstea Recent Performance

  • In the quarterfinals on Friday, Zhang beat No. 79-ranked Dayana Yastremska, 7-5, 6-4.
  • Cirstea is coming off a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 92-ranked Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals on Friday.
  • Zhang has played 19.4 games per match (19.4 in three-set matches) in her 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Zhang has won 64.5% of her service games and 32.5% of her return games.
  • On grass, Zhang has won 75.4% of her service games and 33.8% of her return games.
  • Cirstea has played 31 matches so far this year, and 20.8 games per match across all court surfaces (20.8 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Cirstea has won 39.6% of her return games and 65.7% of her service games.
  • On grass, Cirstea has won 77.8% of her service games and 48.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Viking Classic Birmingham

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Maria Sakkari at the Bett1open

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) scores a run on an RBI double hit by shortstop Elvis Andrus (not pictured) against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) scores a run on an RBI double hit by shortstop Elvis Andrus (not pictured) against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
USATSI_18549160
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso7 hours ago
UFC
MMA

Lux Fight League 23 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs7 hours ago
USATSI_18228071
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch PFL 4: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card)

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy