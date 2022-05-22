How to watch Simona Halep vs. Ana Konjuh at the French Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on May 22 to watch the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Simona Halep and Ana Konjuh.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Halep vs. Konjuh Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Ana Konjuh
19
World Rank
66
19-6
2022 Match Record
7-12
40-14
2022 Set Record
19-27
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Simona Halep vs. Ana Konjuh Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Halep was defeated 6-7, 3-6 versus Danielle Collins in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Konjuh is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Internationaux de Strasbourg, at the hands of No. 94-ranked Oceane Dodin, 2-6, 6-1, 5-7.
- Through 25 matches so far this year (across all court types), Halep has played 19.4 games per match (19.4 in three-set matches) and won 60.6% of them.
- Halep has won 74.2% of her service games this year, and 47.3% of her return games.
- On clay, Halep has won 67.9% of her service games and 42.9% of her return games.
- Through 19 matches this year, Konjuh has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) and won 46.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Konjuh has won 28.0% of her return games so far this year, and 65.5% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Konjuh has won 60.4% of her games on serve, and 27.1% on return.
