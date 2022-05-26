Skip to main content

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Qinwen Zheng at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MSG will be airing the Round of 64 of the French Open, which includes Simona Halep squaring off against Qinwen Zheng on May 26.

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Qinwen Zheng at the French Open

Halep vs. Zheng Matchup Info

Simona HalepQinwen Zheng

19

World Rank

74

20-6

2022 Match Record

13-8

42-15

2022 Set Record

30-21

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Simona Halep vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 128, Halep was victorious 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 versus Nastasja Mariana Schunk on Tuesday.
  • Zheng beat No. 62-ranked Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 6-1 on Monday to advance to the Round of 64.
  • Halep has played 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halep has won 73.8% of her games on serve, and 47.1% on return.
  • On clay, Halep has won 67.6% of her service games and 42.6% of her return games.
  • Through 21 matches this year, Zheng has played 23.9 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) and won 53.0% of them (across all court types).
  • Zheng has won 30.7% of her return games this year, and 71.7% of her service games.
  • Zheng has won 80.9% of her service games on clay, and 34.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

INDIANA HOOSIERS
College Baseball

Indiana vs. Maryland stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth13 minutes ago
USATSI_17961109
College Baseball

How to Watch West Coast Conference Baseball: Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount

By Phil Watson13 minutes ago
LSU Baseball
MLB

Kentucky vs. LSU Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth43 minutes ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Texas vs. TCU stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

San Jose State vs. Nevada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Jordan Spieth (right) watches his shot on the seventh tee alongside Rory McIlroy during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA

Charles Schwab Challenge Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth3 hours ago
Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic
SI Guide

Warriors Get Second Crack at Closing Out Mavericks

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
USATSI_17964834
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy