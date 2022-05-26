How to watch Simona Halep vs. Qinwen Zheng at the French Open
MSG will be airing the Round of 64 of the French Open, which includes Simona Halep squaring off against Qinwen Zheng on May 26.
How to watch Simona Halep vs. Qinwen Zheng at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Halep vs. Zheng Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Qinwen Zheng
19
World Rank
74
20-6
2022 Match Record
13-8
42-15
2022 Set Record
30-21
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Simona Halep vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance
- In the Round of 128, Halep was victorious 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 versus Nastasja Mariana Schunk on Tuesday.
- Zheng beat No. 62-ranked Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 6-1 on Monday to advance to the Round of 64.
- Halep has played 19.6 games per match (19.6 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halep has won 73.8% of her games on serve, and 47.1% on return.
- On clay, Halep has won 67.6% of her service games and 42.6% of her return games.
- Through 21 matches this year, Zheng has played 23.9 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) and won 53.0% of them (across all court types).
- Zheng has won 30.7% of her return games this year, and 71.7% of her service games.
- Zheng has won 80.9% of her service games on clay, and 34.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)