How to watch Sloane Stephens vs. Diane Parry at the French Open
Sloane Stephens and Diane Parry are slated to meet on Friday, May 27 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Stephens vs. Parry Matchup Info
|Sloane Stephens
|Diane Parry
64
World Rank
97
8-7
2022 Match Record
6-9
18-18
2022 Set Record
16-20
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Sloane Stephens vs. Diane Parry Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Stephens won 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 versus Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday.
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Parry beat No. 66-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 6-3, 6-3.
- Through 15 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Stephens has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 48.5% of them.
- Thus far this year, Stephens has won 62.0% of her service games and 35.1% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Stephens has won 61.4% of her games on serve, and 30.0% on return.
- Parry has played 15 matches this year (winning 47.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Parry has won 59.2% of her service games and 29.2% of her return games.
- On clay, Parry has won 63.3% of her service games and 41.9% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
27
2022
Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round
Time
5:00
AM/EST
(Sign up now for a free trial.)