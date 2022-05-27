Skip to main content

How to watch Sloane Stephens vs. Diane Parry at the French Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sloane Stephens and Diane Parry are slated to meet on Friday, May 27 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.

How to watch Sloane Stephens vs. Diane Parry at the French Open

Stephens vs. Parry Matchup Info

Sloane StephensDiane Parry

64

World Rank

97

8-7

2022 Match Record

6-9

18-18

2022 Set Record

16-20

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Last Tournament

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Sloane Stephens vs. Diane Parry Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Stephens won 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 versus Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday.
  • In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Parry beat No. 66-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 6-3, 6-3.
  • Through 15 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Stephens has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 48.5% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Stephens has won 62.0% of her service games and 35.1% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Stephens has won 61.4% of her games on serve, and 30.0% on return.
  • Parry has played 15 matches this year (winning 47.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Parry has won 59.2% of her service games and 29.2% of her return games.
  • On clay, Parry has won 63.3% of her service games and 41.9% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
SI Guide

Celtics Go for NBA Finals Berth vs. Heat

By Kevin Sweeney11 minutes ago
TRUCK SERIES 1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NC Education Lottery 200, Qualifying

By Brandon Rush14 minutes ago
Steven Alker
2022 Senior PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship, Second Round

By Brandon Rush44 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch ACC Baseball Tournament: Virginia vs Notre Dame in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar2 hours ago
IOWA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Purdue vs Iowa in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
imago1012273382h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 2

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
SYFY
entertainment

How to Watch SYFY Rewind featuring Quantum Leap Marathon

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the SEC Baseball Tournament: Florida vs. Arkansas in College Baseball

By Alex Barth3 hours ago
imago1012273419h
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Phil Watson5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy