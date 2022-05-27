How to watch Sloane Stephens vs. Diane Parry at the French Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sloane Stephens and Diane Parry are slated to meet on Friday, May 27 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on MSG.

How to watch Sloane Stephens vs. Diane Parry at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, May 27

Friday, May 27 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Stephens vs. Parry Matchup Info

Sloane Stephens Diane Parry 64 World Rank 97 8-7 2022 Match Record 6-9 18-18 2022 Set Record 16-20 Internationaux de Strasbourg Last Tournament Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Sloane Stephens vs. Diane Parry Recent Performance