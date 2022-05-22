How to watch Sloane Stephens vs. Jule Niemeier at the French Open
Sunday's Round of 128 of the French Open slots Sloane Stephens versus Jule Niemeier at Stade Roland Garros. The matchup is available to watch on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Sloane Stephens vs. Jule Niemeier at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Stephens vs. Niemeier Matchup Info
|Sloane Stephens
|Jule Niemeier
53
World Rank
103
6-7
2022 Match Record
10-7
14-16
2022 Set Record
24-15
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Porsche Tennis Grand Prix
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Sloane Stephens vs. Jule Niemeier Recent Performance
- In her most recent tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Stephens was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 306-ranked Nefisa Berberovic, 6-2, 4-6, 1-6.
- Niemeier is coming off a 6-0, 6-1 win over No. 209-ranked Moyuka Uchijima in the qualifying round on Thursday.
- Through 13 matches so far this year (across all court types), Stephens has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) and won 46.3% of them.
- Stephens has won 33.3% of her return games this year, and 59.3% of her service games.
- On clay, Stephens has won 52.3% of her service games and 20.9% of her return games.
- In her 17 matches this year, Niemeier has played an average of 19.7 games across all court surfaces (19.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Niemeier has won 77.2% of her service games and 35.8% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Niemeier has won 85.3% of her games on serve, and 51.6% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)