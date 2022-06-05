How to watch Sonay Kartal vs. Camila Giorgi at the Viking Open Nottingham

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to NBC Sports Networks to see Sonay Kartal square off against Camila Giorgi in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham on Sunday.

How to watch Sonay Kartal vs. Camila Giorgi at the Viking Open Nottingham

Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham

Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, June 5

Sunday, June 5 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

Get Access Now! Court Surface: Grass

Kartal vs. Giorgi Matchup Info

Sonay Kartal Camila Giorgi 284 World Rank 30 N/A 2022 Match Record 5-8 N/A 2022 Set Record 14-16 N/A Last Tournament French Open N/A Last Result Round of 16

Sonay Kartal vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance