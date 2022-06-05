How to watch Sonay Kartal vs. Camila Giorgi at the Viking Open Nottingham
Tune in to NBC Sports Networks to see Sonay Kartal square off against Camila Giorgi in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham on Sunday.
How to watch Sonay Kartal vs. Camila Giorgi at the Viking Open Nottingham
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Kartal vs. Giorgi Matchup Info
|Sonay Kartal
|Camila Giorgi
284
World Rank
30
N/A
2022 Match Record
5-8
N/A
2022 Set Record
14-16
N/A
Last Tournament
French Open
N/A
Last Result
Round of 16
Sonay Kartal vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance
- Giorgi is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the French Open, at the hands of No. 20-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 2-6, 2-6.
- Giorgi has played 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) in her 13 matches this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Giorgi has won 31.2% of her return games and 64.8% of her service games.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)