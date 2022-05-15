How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Aljaz Bedene at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
If you're hoping to see No. 72 Soonwoo Kwon go head to head with No. 164 Aljaz Bedene in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 15, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Kwon vs. Bedene Matchup Info
|Soonwoo Kwon
|Aljaz Bedene
72
World Rank
164
11-14
Match Record
1-3
32-34
Set Record
3-7
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Belgrade Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Soonwoo Kwon vs. Aljaz Bedene Recent Performance
- Kwon is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 37-ranked Sebastian Baez, 4-6, 4-6.
- In his last match, Bedene came up short 2-6, 3-6 versus Fabio Fognini in the Round of 16 of the Belgrade Open.
- Kwon has played 25 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.6 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kwon has won 73.7% of his games on serve, and 22.9% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kwon has won 70.7% of his games on serve, and 22.4% on return.
- Bedene has played four matches this year, and 23.8 games per match across all court types (23.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Bedene has won 71.7% of his service games and 14.3% of his return games.
- Bedene has won 70.8% of his service games on clay, and 20.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
(Sign up now for a free trial.)