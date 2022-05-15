How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Aljaz Bedene at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

If you're hoping to see No. 72 Soonwoo Kwon go head to head with No. 164 Aljaz Bedene in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 15, turn on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, May 15

Sunday, May 15 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Kwon vs. Bedene Matchup Info

Soonwoo Kwon Aljaz Bedene 72 World Rank 164 11-14 Match Record 1-3 32-34 Set Record 3-7 Mutua Madrid Open Last Tournament Belgrade Open Round of 64 Last Result Round of 16

Soonwoo Kwon vs. Aljaz Bedene Recent Performance