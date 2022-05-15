Skip to main content

How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Aljaz Bedene at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to see No. 72 Soonwoo Kwon go head to head with No. 164 Aljaz Bedene in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 15, turn on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Soonwoo Kwon vs. Aljaz Bedene at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Kwon vs. Bedene Matchup Info

Soonwoo KwonAljaz Bedene

72

World Rank

164

11-14

Match Record

1-3

32-34

Set Record

3-7

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Belgrade Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Soonwoo Kwon vs. Aljaz Bedene Recent Performance

  • Kwon is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 37-ranked Sebastian Baez, 4-6, 4-6.
  • In his last match, Bedene came up short 2-6, 3-6 versus Fabio Fognini in the Round of 16 of the Belgrade Open.
  • Kwon has played 25 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.6 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kwon has won 73.7% of his games on serve, and 22.9% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kwon has won 70.7% of his games on serve, and 22.4% on return.
  • Bedene has played four matches this year, and 23.8 games per match across all court types (23.8 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Bedene has won 71.7% of his service games and 14.3% of his return games.
  • Bedene has won 70.8% of his service games on clay, and 20.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011866797h
Campeonato Femenino Sub-17 UEFA 2018

How to Watch UEFA Under-17 Women's Championship: France vs. Netherlands

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
imago1011988366h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Soudal Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas23 minutes ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
imago1011972912h
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

By Matthew Beighle53 minutes ago
USATSI_16742636
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas53 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Vitaliy Sachko at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011933977h
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Sassuolo in Canada

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Cuevas at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Michael Mmoh at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy