How to watch Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria at the French Open

On Sunday, May 22 at Stade Roland Garros, Tatjana Maria and Sorana Cirstea come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 128 at the French Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Clay

Cirstea vs. Maria Matchup Info

Sorana CirsteaTatjana Maria

27

World Rank

107

14-12

2022 Match Record

9-5

31-28

2022 Set Record

20-12

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Last Tournament

Copa Colsanitas

Round of 32

Last Result

Winner

Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria Recent Performance

  • Cirstea last played on May 17, 2022, a 6-1, 3-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 348-ranked Ekaterina (1996) Makarova in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
  • Maria won her most recent match, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 over Laura Pigossi in the finals of the Copa Colsanitas on April 10, 2022.
  • In her 26 matches this year across all court surfaces, Cirstea has played an average of 20.5 games (20.5 in three-set matches).
  • Cirstea has won 38.7% of her return games this year, and 64.3% of her service games.
  • Cirstea has won 67.8% of her service games on clay, and 35.7% of her return games.
  • Maria has played 14 matches this year, and 20.1 games per match across all court surfaces (20.1 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Maria has won 84.7% of her games on serve, and 42.9% on return.
  • On clay, Maria has won 87.2% of her service games and 51.1% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
