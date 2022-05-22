How to watch Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22 at Stade Roland Garros, Tatjana Maria and Sorana Cirstea come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 128 at the French Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Cirstea vs. Maria Matchup Info
|Sorana Cirstea
|Tatjana Maria
27
World Rank
107
14-12
2022 Match Record
9-5
31-28
2022 Set Record
20-12
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Copa Colsanitas
Round of 32
Last Result
Winner
Sorana Cirstea vs. Tatjana Maria Recent Performance
- Cirstea last played on May 17, 2022, a 6-1, 3-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 348-ranked Ekaterina (1996) Makarova in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
- Maria won her most recent match, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 over Laura Pigossi in the finals of the Copa Colsanitas on April 10, 2022.
- In her 26 matches this year across all court surfaces, Cirstea has played an average of 20.5 games (20.5 in three-set matches).
- Cirstea has won 38.7% of her return games this year, and 64.3% of her service games.
- Cirstea has won 67.8% of her service games on clay, and 35.7% of her return games.
- Maria has played 14 matches this year, and 20.1 games per match across all court surfaces (20.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Maria has won 84.7% of her games on serve, and 42.9% on return.
- On clay, Maria has won 87.2% of her service games and 51.1% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
