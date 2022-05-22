How to watch Stan Wawrinka vs. Corentin Moutet at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22, watch Tennis Channel to see Stan Wawrinka match up against Corentin Moutet in the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Wawrinka vs. Moutet Matchup Info
|Stan Wawrinka
|Corentin Moutet
257
World Rank
139
2-2
2022 Match Record
8-6
5-6
2022 Set Record
20-13
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Last Tournament
Open 13 Provence
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Stan Wawrinka vs. Corentin Moutet Recent Performance
- In his last match, Wawrinka lost 2-6, 2-6 against Novak Djokovic in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In his last match, Moutet lost 4-6, 4-6 against Hugo Gaston in the Round of 32 of the Open 13 Provence.
- Wawrinka has played 26.5 games per match in his four matches this year (across all court types).
- Wawrinka has won 73.1% of his service games this year, and 20.4% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Wawrinka has won 73.1% of his games on serve, and 20.4% on return.
- In his 14 matches so far this year, Moutet has played an average of 25.4 games across all court surfaces (47.0 in five-set matches).
- Moutet has won 81.3% of his service games this year, and 25.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)