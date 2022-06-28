How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Diego Schwartzman at Wimbledon
The Round of 128 of Wimbledon in London is the site where Diego Schwartzman and Stefan Kozlov will meet for their June 28 matchup, which can be seen on ESPN.
How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Diego Schwartzman at Wimbledon
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, June 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Grass
Kozlov vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info
|Stefan Kozlov
|Diego Schwartzman
107
World Rank
15
10-11
2022 Match Record
21-13
24-28
2022 Set Record
49-41
cinch Championships
Last Tournament
Viking International Eastbourne
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Stefan Kozlov vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance
- Kozlov remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 5-7, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6 against Dennis Novak.
- Schwartzman came up short in his most recent match, 5-7, 6-7 versus Jack Draper in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 22, 2022.
- In his 21 matches this year across all court types, Kozlov has played an average of 24.0 games (39.0 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kozlov has won 23.6% of his return games and 76.4% of his service games.
- Kozlov has won 88.5% of his service games on grass, and 17.0% of his return games.
- Through 34 matches so far this year, Schwartzman has played 25.5 games per match (32.0 in five-set matches) and won 52.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Schwartzman has won 68.5% of his games on serve, and 35.8% on return.
- Schwartzman has won 66.7% of his service games on grass, and 9.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
June
28
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)