How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Diego Schwartzman at Wimbledon

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 128 of Wimbledon in London is the site where Diego Schwartzman and Stefan Kozlov will meet for their June 28 matchup, which can be seen on ESPN.

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, June 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Kozlov vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info

Stefan KozlovDiego Schwartzman

107

World Rank

15

10-11

2022 Match Record

21-13

24-28

2022 Set Record

49-41

cinch Championships

Last Tournament

Viking International Eastbourne

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Stefan Kozlov vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance

  • Kozlov remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 5-7, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 3-6 against Dennis Novak.
  • Schwartzman came up short in his most recent match, 5-7, 6-7 versus Jack Draper in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne on June 22, 2022.
  • In his 21 matches this year across all court types, Kozlov has played an average of 24.0 games (39.0 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Kozlov has won 23.6% of his return games and 76.4% of his service games.
  • Kozlov has won 88.5% of his service games on grass, and 17.0% of his return games.
  • Through 34 matches so far this year, Schwartzman has played 25.5 games per match (32.0 in five-set matches) and won 52.1% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Schwartzman has won 68.5% of his games on serve, and 35.8% on return.
  • Schwartzman has won 66.7% of his service games on grass, and 9.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

June
28
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
