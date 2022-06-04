How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Matthew Ebden at the Libema Open
The qualifying round of the Libema Open features Matthew Ebden and Stefan Kozlov going head to head on June 4 at . Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Kozlov vs. Ebden Matchup Info
|Stefan Kozlov
|Matthew Ebden
8-8
2022 Match Record
2-4
18-20
2022 Set Record
6-9
French Open
Last Tournament
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Stefan Kozlov vs. Matthew Ebden Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Kozlov came up short 5-7, 0-6 against Nino Serdarusic in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Ebden is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship, at the hands of No. 146-ranked Mitchell Krueger, 5-7, 1-6.
- In his 16 matches this year across all court surfaces, Kozlov has played an average of 22.9 games (21.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kozlov has won 70.8% of his service games and 26.8% of his return games.
- In his six matches so far this year, Ebden has played an average of 25.3 games across all court types (25.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ebden has won 70.6% of his games on serve, and 18.8% on return.
