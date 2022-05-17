How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Nino Serdarusic at the Roland Garros
To watch Tuesday's matchup between No. 192 Nino Serdarusic and No. 118 Stefan Kozlov in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, turn on.
How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Nino Serdarusic at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Kozlov vs. Serdarusic Matchup Info
|Stefan Kozlov
|Nino Serdarusic
118
World Rank
192
8-7
Match Record
0-2
18-18
Set Record
1-4
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Belgrade Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Stefan Kozlov vs. Nino Serdarusic Recent Performance
- Kozlov most recently played on March 21, 2022, a 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 146-ranked Mitchell Krueger in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
- Serdarusic was defeated in his last match, 0-6, 4-6 against Jiri Lehecka in the qualifying round of the Belgrade Open on April 17, 2022.
- Kozlov has played 15 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.2 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Kozlov has won 28.2% of his return games and 73.1% of his service games.
- Serdarusic has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) in his two matches this year across all court types.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Stefan Kozlov vs Nino Serdarusic
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)