How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Nino Serdarusic at the Roland Garros

To watch Tuesday's matchup between No. 192 Nino Serdarusic and No. 118 Stefan Kozlov in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, turn on.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Court Surface: Clay

Kozlov vs. Serdarusic Matchup Info

Stefan KozlovNino Serdarusic

118

World Rank

192

8-7

Match Record

0-2

18-18

Set Record

1-4

Miami Open presented by Itau

Last Tournament

Belgrade Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Stefan Kozlov vs. Nino Serdarusic Recent Performance

  • Kozlov most recently played on March 21, 2022, a 2-6, 2-6 loss to No. 146-ranked Mitchell Krueger in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
  • Serdarusic was defeated in his last match, 0-6, 4-6 against Jiri Lehecka in the qualifying round of the Belgrade Open on April 17, 2022.
  • Kozlov has played 15 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.2 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kozlov has won 28.2% of his return games and 73.1% of his service games.
  • Serdarusic has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) in his two matches this year across all court types.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Stefan Kozlov vs Nino Serdarusic

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Tennis

