How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alexander Zverev at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia
If you're wanting to check out No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas face off against No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, turn on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alexander Zverev at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia
- Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'Italia
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Tsitsipas vs. Zverev Matchup Info
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Alexander Zverev
5
World Rank
3
29-8
Match Record
20-8
67-30
Set Record
43-20
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Runner-Up
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alexander Zverev Recent Performance
- Tsitsipas defeated No. 13-ranked Jannik Sinner 7-6, 6-2 on Friday to make the semifinals.
- Zverev beat Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
- Tsitsipas has played 37 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.8 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Tsitsipas has won 85.3% of his service games and 26.1% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Tsitsipas has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 32.6% on return.
- Zverev has played 28 matches this year, and 21.9 games per match across all court surfaces (20.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zverev has won 83.1% of his games on serve, and 29.2% on return.
- On clay, Zverev has won 77.9% of his service games and 30.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)