How to watch Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alexander Zverev at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia

If you're wanting to check out No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas face off against No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, turn on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Internazionali BNL d'Italia
  • Round: Semifinal
  • Date: Saturday, May 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Clay

Tsitsipas vs. Zverev Matchup Info

Stefanos TsitsipasAlexander Zverev

5

World Rank

3

29-8

Match Record

20-8

67-30

Set Record

43-20

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Runner-Up

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Alexander Zverev Recent Performance

  • Tsitsipas defeated No. 13-ranked Jannik Sinner 7-6, 6-2 on Friday to make the semifinals.
  • Zverev beat Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2 on Friday in the quarterfinals.
  • Tsitsipas has played 37 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.8 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Tsitsipas has won 85.3% of his service games and 26.1% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Tsitsipas has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 32.6% on return.
  • Zverev has played 28 matches this year, and 21.9 games per match across all court surfaces (20.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zverev has won 83.1% of his games on serve, and 29.2% on return.
  • On clay, Zverev has won 77.9% of his service games and 30.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals

Tennis Channel
Time
8:30
AM/EST
