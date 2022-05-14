How to watch Steven Diez vs. Gregoire Barrere at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Saturday's qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon slots Steven Diez versus Gregoire Barrere at Parc De La TeTe D'or. The matchup is available to watch on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Diez vs. Barrere Matchup Info
|Steven Diez
|Gregoire Barrere
277
World Rank
210
1-2
Match Record
0-1
3-4
Set Record
0-2
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Steven Diez vs. Gregoire Barrere Recent Performance
- Diez most recently played on April 5, 2022, a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 85-ranked Jordan Thompson in the Round of 32 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship.
- In his most recent match, Barrere was defeated 5-7, 3-6 against Dane Sweeny in the qualifying round of the Australian Open.
- Through three matches so far this year (across all court types), Diez has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 46.9% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Diez has won 62.5% of his games on serve, and 0.0% on return.
- Diez has won 62.5% of his service games on clay, and 0.0% of his return games.
- Through one match so far this year, Barrere has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) and won 38.1% of them (across all court types).
How To Watch
