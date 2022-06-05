Skip to main content

How to watch Storm Sanders vs. WICKMAYER Y. WICKMAYER Y. at the Libema Open

Don't miss No. 207 Storm Sanders match up against No. {} WICKMAYER Y. WICKMAYER Y. in the qualifying round of the Libema Open. Watch it on NBC Sports Networks.

  • Tournament: Libema Open
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, June 5
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Sanders vs. WICKMAYER Y. Matchup Info

Storm Sanders vs. WICKMAYER Y. WICKMAYER Y. Recent Performance

  • Sanders defeated Alycia Parks 6-3, 7-6 on Saturday in the qualifying round.
  • In the qualifying round, WICKMAYER Y. won 6-1, 7-5 versus Anastasia Kulikova on Saturday.
  • Sanders has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) in her 16 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Sanders has won 20.6% of her return games so far this year, and 53.2% of her service games.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:40
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

