How to watch Susan Bandecchi vs. Jamie Loeb at the Libema Open

NBC Sports Networks is your destination for watching the matchup between Susan Bandecchi and Jamie Loeb on Sunday, when they compete in the qualifying round of the Libema Open at .

  • Tournament: Libema Open
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, June 5
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Bandecchi vs. Loeb Matchup Info

Susan BandecchiJamie Loeb

218

World Rank

200

2-5

2022 Match Record

1-3

5-11

2022 Set Record

3-6

French Open

Last Tournament

French Open

Qualification Round 2

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Susan Bandecchi vs. Jamie Loeb Recent Performance

  • Bandecchi beat Mariam Bolkvadze 6-3, 7-6 on Saturday in the qualifying round.
  • Loeb defeated No. 231-ranked Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-0 on Saturday to reach the qualifying round.
  • In her seven matches this year across all court types, Bandecchi has played an average of 21.0 games (21.0 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Bandecchi has won 66.7% of her service games and 33.3% of her return games.
  • Through four matches so far this year, Loeb has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) and won 45.8% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Loeb has won 66.7% of her games on serve, and 18.2% on return.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
