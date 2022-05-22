How to watch Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the French Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Tallon Griekspoor match up against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Griekspoor vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info
|Tallon Griekspoor
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
64
World Rank
28
8-11
2022 Match Record
12-13
26-24
2022 Set Record
33-33
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Recent Performance
- Griekspoor most recently played on May 19, 2022, a 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 defeat by No. 18-ranked Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- In his last match, Davidovich Fokina was defeated 6-4, 6-7, 2-6 against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In his 19 matches this year across all court types, Griekspoor has played an average of 26.6 games (40.5 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Griekspoor has won 75.8% of his service games and 21.1% of his return games.
- Griekspoor has won 70.4% of his service games on clay, and 26.5% of his return games.
- Through 25 matches so far this year, Davidovich Fokina has played 27.0 games per match (40.0 in five-set matches) and won 50.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Davidovich Fokina has won 29.0% of his return games this year, and 72.6% of his service games.
- On clay, Davidovich Fokina has won 72.7% of his service games and 34.9% of his return games.
