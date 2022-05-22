How to watch Taro Daniel vs. Gregoire Barrere at the French Open
Tennis Channel is where you can tune in to Sunday's competition between Taro Daniel and Taro Daniel in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
How to watch Taro Daniel vs. Gregoire Barrere at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Daniel vs. Barrere Matchup Info
|Taro Daniel
|Gregoire Barrere
105
World Rank
209
21-8
2022 Match Record
2-2
49-20
2022 Set Record
4-6
Belgrade Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Taro Daniel vs. Gregoire Barrere Recent Performance
- Daniel is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Belgrade Open, to No. 7-ranked Andrey Rublev, 3-6, 3-6.
- Barrere lost his last match, 3-6, 4-6 against Ugo Humbert in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 16, 2022.
- Through 29 matches so far this year (across all court types), Daniel has played 22.8 games per match (30.0 in five-set matches) and won 56.5% of them.
- Daniel has won 26.4% of his return games so far this year, and 76.3% of his service games.
- Daniel has won 75.0% of his service games on clay, and 24.3% of his return games.
- In his four matches so far this year, Barrere has played an average of 23.5 games across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Barrere has won 55.6% of his service games and 20.0% of his return games.
- Barrere has won 55.6% of his service games on clay, and 20.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)