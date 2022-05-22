How to watch Taylor Townsend vs. Caroline Garcia at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22 at Stade Roland Garros, Caroline Garcia and Taylor Townsend meet for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 128 at the French Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Townsend vs. Garcia Matchup Info
|Taylor Townsend
|Caroline Garcia
334
World Rank
73
N/A
2022 Match Record
7-8
N/A
2022 Set Record
14-18
N/A
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
N/A
Last Result
Round of 128
Taylor Townsend vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance
- In her last match, scheduled for March 22, 2022, Garcia was eliminated via walkover against Anna Bondar at the Miami Open presented by Itau.
- Garcia has played 15 matches this year (winning 47.3% of games across all court types), and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Garcia has won 22.4% of her return games this year, and 72.4% of her service games.
