How to watch Tennys Sandgren vs. Andrey Kuznetsov at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Wednesday's matchup between No. 227 Andrey Kuznetsov and No. 186 Tennys Sandgren in the qualifying round of the French Open, tune in to.

How to watch Tennys Sandgren vs. Andrey Kuznetsov at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
  • Date: Wednesday, May 18
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Sandgren vs. Kuznetsov Matchup Info

Tennys SandgrenAndrey Kuznetsov

186

World Rank

227

2-4

2022 Match Record

0-1

5-10

2022 Set Record

1-2

Miami Open presented by Itau

Last Tournament

Australian Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Tennys Sandgren vs. Andrey Kuznetsov Recent Performance

  • Sandgren beat Thiago Monteiro 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 on Tuesday in the qualifying round.
  • In the qualifying round, Kuznetsov won 6-2, 6-2 versus Ryan Peniston on Tuesday.
  • Sandgren has played six matches this year across all court surfaces, and 25.8 games per match (25.8 in three-set matches).
  • Sandgren has won 3.4% of his return games this year, and 70% of his service games.
  • In his one match so far this year, Kuznetsov has played an average of 33 games across all court surfaces (33 in three-set matches).

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Tennys Sandgren vs Andrey Kuznetsov

TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:50
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

