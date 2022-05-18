How to watch Tennys Sandgren vs. Andrey Kuznetsov at the French Open
To watch Wednesday's matchup between No. 227 Andrey Kuznetsov and No. 186 Tennys Sandgren in the qualifying round of the French Open, tune in to.
How to watch Tennys Sandgren vs. Andrey Kuznetsov at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 18
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Sandgren vs. Kuznetsov Matchup Info
|Tennys Sandgren
|Andrey Kuznetsov
186
World Rank
227
2-4
2022 Match Record
0-1
5-10
2022 Set Record
1-2
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Tennys Sandgren vs. Andrey Kuznetsov Recent Performance
- Sandgren beat Thiago Monteiro 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 on Tuesday in the qualifying round.
- In the qualifying round, Kuznetsov won 6-2, 6-2 versus Ryan Peniston on Tuesday.
- Sandgren has played six matches this year across all court surfaces, and 25.8 games per match (25.8 in three-set matches).
- Sandgren has won 3.4% of his return games this year, and 70% of his service games.
- In his one match so far this year, Kuznetsov has played an average of 33 games across all court surfaces (33 in three-set matches).
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Tennys Sandgren vs Andrey Kuznetsov
TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:50
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)