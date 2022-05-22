How to watch Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs. Karolina Pliskova at the French Open

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Karolina Pliskova are scheduled to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Andrianjafitrimo vs. Pliskova Matchup Info

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo Karolina Pliskova 142 World Rank 8 2-3 2022 Match Record 5-7 6-8 2022 Set Record 12-17 Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem Last Tournament Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 32 Last Result Semifinal

