How to watch Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs. Karolina Pliskova at the French Open
Tessah Andrianjafitrimo and Karolina Pliskova are scheduled to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Andrianjafitrimo vs. Pliskova Matchup Info
|Tessah Andrianjafitrimo
|Karolina Pliskova
142
World Rank
8
2-3
2022 Match Record
5-7
6-8
2022 Set Record
12-17
Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round of 32
Last Result
Semifinal
Tessah Andrianjafitrimo vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance
- Andrianjafitrimo last played on May 17, 2022, a 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 loss to No. 110-ranked Kristina Mladenovic in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- In her last match, Pliskova was defeated 2-6, 5-7 versus Kaja Juvan in the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
- Andrianjafitrimo has played five matches so far this year across all court types, and 28.4 games per match (28.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Andrianjafitrimo has won 46.7% of her return games and 50.0% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Andrianjafitrimo has won 50.0% of her games on serve, and 46.7% on return.
- Pliskova has played 23.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) in her 12 matches this year across all court types.
- Pliskova has won 29.4% of her return games so far this year, and 64.8% of her service games.
- Pliskova has won 66.1% of her service games on clay, and 29.4% of her return games.
