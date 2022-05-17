Skip to main content

How to watch Thiago Monteiro vs. Tennys Sandgren at the Roland Garros

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

If you're hoping to watch No. 101 Thiago Monteiro face off against No. 180 Tennys Sandgren in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on May 17, turn on.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Monteiro vs. Sandgren Matchup Info

Thiago MonteiroTennys Sandgren

101

World Rank

180

13-11

Match Record

2-4

31-29

Set Record

5-10

BMW Open

Last Tournament

Miami Open presented by Itau

Qualification

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Thiago Monteiro vs. Tennys Sandgren Recent Performance

  • In his most recent tournament, the BMW Open, Monteiro was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 147-ranked Egor Gerasimov, 1-6, 1-6.
  • Sandgren came up short in his last match, 7-6, 2-6, 2-6 versus Elias Ymer in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 21, 2022.
  • Monteiro has played 25.7 games per match (24.6 in three-set matches) in his 24 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Monteiro has won 19.5% of his return games so far this year, and 83.4% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Monteiro has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 21.6% on return.
  • Sandgren has played six matches so far this year, and 25.8 games per match across all court surfaces (25.8 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Sandgren has won 3.4% of his return games and 70.0% of his service games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Thiago Monteiro vs Tennys Sandgren

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
