How to watch Thiago Monteiro vs. Tennys Sandgren at the Roland Garros
If you're hoping to watch No. 101 Thiago Monteiro face off against No. 180 Tennys Sandgren in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on May 17, turn on.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Monteiro vs. Sandgren Matchup Info
|Thiago Monteiro
|Tennys Sandgren
101
World Rank
180
13-11
Match Record
2-4
31-29
Set Record
5-10
BMW Open
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Qualification
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Thiago Monteiro vs. Tennys Sandgren Recent Performance
- In his most recent tournament, the BMW Open, Monteiro was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 147-ranked Egor Gerasimov, 1-6, 1-6.
- Sandgren came up short in his last match, 7-6, 2-6, 2-6 versus Elias Ymer in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 21, 2022.
- Monteiro has played 25.7 games per match (24.6 in three-set matches) in his 24 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Monteiro has won 19.5% of his return games so far this year, and 83.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Monteiro has won 83.3% of his games on serve, and 21.6% on return.
- Sandgren has played six matches so far this year, and 25.8 games per match across all court surfaces (25.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Sandgren has won 3.4% of his return games and 70.0% of his service games.
May
17
2022
Thiago Monteiro vs Tennys Sandgren
Time
4:00
AM/EST
