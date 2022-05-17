How to watch Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Bjorn Fratangelo at the Roland Garros
will be airing the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which features Thiago Seyboth Wild taking on Bjorn Fratangelo on May 17.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Seyboth Wild vs. Fratangelo Matchup Info
|Thiago Seyboth Wild
|Bjorn Fratangelo
231
World Rank
187
2-5
Match Record
2-6
2-9
Set Record
6-10
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Thiago Seyboth Wild vs. Bjorn Fratangelo Recent Performance
- Seyboth Wild lost his most recent match, 3-6, 2-6 against Jaume Munar in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau on March 21, 2022.
- In his most recent match, Fratangelo came up short 4-6, 3-6 against Ryan Harrison in the qualifying round of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship.
- Through seven matches this year (across all court surfaces), Seyboth Wild has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 43.6% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Seyboth Wild has won 71.2% of his games on serve, and 19.6% on return.
- Seyboth Wild has won 71.2% of his service games on clay, and 19.6% of his return games.
- In his eight matches this year, Fratangelo has played an average of 19.5 games across all court surfaces (19.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fratangelo has won 82.1% of his games on serve, and 17.9% on return.
