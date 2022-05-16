Skip to main content

How to watch Thomas Fabbiano vs. Nuno Borges at the Roland Garros

Thomas Fabbiano and Nuno Borges are set to compete in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on May 16, and you can tune in.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Fabbiano vs. Borges Matchup Info

Thomas FabbianoNuno Borges

188

World Rank

132

5-5

Match Record

1-1

9-10

Set Record

1-2

Miami Open presented by Itau

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 16

Thomas Fabbiano vs. Nuno Borges Recent Performance

  • In his most recent tournament, the Miami Open presented by Itau, Fabbiano was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 88-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis, 1-6, 3-6.
  • Borges most recently played on April 27, 2022, a 6-7, 6-4, 0-6 loss to No. 26-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 of the Millennium Estoril Open.
  • In his 10 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Fabbiano has played an average of 20.7 games (20.7 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Fabbiano has won 35.6% of his return games and 72.3% of his service games.
  • Borges has played 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches) in his two matches this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Borges has won 77.3% of his service games and 20.0% of his return games.
  • Borges has won 77.3% of his service games on clay, and 20.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Thomas Fabbiano vs Nuno Borges

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Tennis

