How to watch Tim van Rijthoven vs. Emilio Gomez at the Roland Garros

On Tuesday, May 17 at Stade Roland Garros, Emilio Gomez and Tim van Rijthoven come together for a match in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros. Tune in.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

van Rijthoven vs. Gomez Matchup Info

Tim van RijthovenEmilio Gomez

203

World Rank

149

2-2

Match Record

6-6

5-4

Set Record

14-16

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Last Tournament

Miami Open presented by Itau

Qualification

Last Result

Round of 128

Tim van Rijthoven vs. Emilio Gomez Recent Performance

  • In his previous tournament, the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, van Rijthoven was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 97-ranked Henri Laaksonen, 6-7, 6-2, 4-6.
  • In his previous tournament, the Miami Open presented by Itau, Gomez was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 91-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, 2-6, 7-6, 1-6.
  • Through four matches this year (across all court surfaces), van Rijthoven has played 24.8 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them.
  • Thus far this year, van Rijthoven has won 25.9% of his return games and 81.5% of his service games.
  • Gomez has played 12 matches this year (winning 46.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches).
  • Gomez has won 64.4% of his service games so far this year, and 19.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Tim van Rijthoven vs Emilio Gomez

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

