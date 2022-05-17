How to watch Tim van Rijthoven vs. Emilio Gomez at the Roland Garros
On Tuesday, May 17 at Stade Roland Garros, Emilio Gomez and Tim van Rijthoven come together for a match in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros. Tune in.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
van Rijthoven vs. Gomez Matchup Info
|Tim van Rijthoven
|Emilio Gomez
203
World Rank
149
2-2
Match Record
6-6
5-4
Set Record
14-16
ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 128
Tim van Rijthoven vs. Emilio Gomez Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, van Rijthoven was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 97-ranked Henri Laaksonen, 6-7, 6-2, 4-6.
- In his previous tournament, the Miami Open presented by Itau, Gomez was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 91-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, 2-6, 7-6, 1-6.
- Through four matches this year (across all court surfaces), van Rijthoven has played 24.8 games per match (24.8 in three-set matches) and won 53.5% of them.
- Thus far this year, van Rijthoven has won 25.9% of his return games and 81.5% of his service games.
- Gomez has played 12 matches this year (winning 46.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches).
- Gomez has won 64.4% of his service games so far this year, and 19.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Tim van Rijthoven vs Emilio Gomez
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
