How to watch Tim van Rijthoven vs. Emilio Gomez at the Roland Garros

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, May 17 at Stade Roland Garros, Emilio Gomez and Tim van Rijthoven come together for a match in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros. Tune in.

How to watch Tim van Rijthoven vs. Emilio Gomez at the Roland Garros

Tournament: Roland Garros

Roland Garros Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1

Qualifying Qualification Round 1 Date: Tuesday, May 17

Tuesday, May 17 TV Channel:

Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

van Rijthoven vs. Gomez Matchup Info

Tim van Rijthoven Emilio Gomez 203 World Rank 149 2-2 Match Record 6-6 5-4 Set Record 14-16 ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament Last Tournament Miami Open presented by Itau Qualification Last Result Round of 128

Tim van Rijthoven vs. Emilio Gomez Recent Performance