How to watch Timofey Skatov vs. Mitchell Krueger at the Roland Garros
Don't miss No. 193 Timofey Skatov match up against No. 146 Mitchell Krueger in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros. Tune in.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Skatov vs. Krueger Matchup Info
|Timofey Skatov
|Mitchell Krueger
193
World Rank
146
3-1
Match Record
9-6
7-3
Set Record
16-12
Australian Open
Last Tournament
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 16
Timofey Skatov vs. Mitchell Krueger Recent Performance
- Skatov is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at the Australian Open, to No. 115-ranked Norbert Gombos, 3-6, 2-6, 6-1, 4-6.
- In his last match, Krueger was defeated 6-3, 2-6, 4-6 versus Reilly Opelka in the Round of 16 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship.
- In his four matches this year across all court types, Skatov has played an average of 23.0 games (19.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Skatov has won 70.6% of his games on serve, and 17.6% on return.
- In his 15 matches this year, Krueger has played an average of 19.5 games across all court surfaces (19.5 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Krueger has won 80.0% of his service games and 17.1% of his return games.
- On clay, Krueger has won 81.3% of his service games and 23.5% of his return games.
