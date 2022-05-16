Skip to main content

How to watch Timofey Skatov vs. Mitchell Krueger at the Roland Garros

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 193 Timofey Skatov match up against No. 146 Mitchell Krueger in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros. Tune in.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Skatov vs. Krueger Matchup Info

Timofey SkatovMitchell Krueger

193

World Rank

146

3-1

Match Record

9-6

7-3

Set Record

16-12

Australian Open

Last Tournament

Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship

Round of 128

Last Result

Round of 16

Timofey Skatov vs. Mitchell Krueger Recent Performance

  • Skatov is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at the Australian Open, to No. 115-ranked Norbert Gombos, 3-6, 2-6, 6-1, 4-6.
  • In his last match, Krueger was defeated 6-3, 2-6, 4-6 versus Reilly Opelka in the Round of 16 of the Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship.
  • In his four matches this year across all court types, Skatov has played an average of 23.0 games (19.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Skatov has won 70.6% of his games on serve, and 17.6% on return.
  • In his 15 matches this year, Krueger has played an average of 19.5 games across all court surfaces (19.5 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Krueger has won 80.0% of his service games and 17.1% of his return games.
  • On clay, Krueger has won 81.3% of his service games and 23.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Timofey Skatov vs Mitchell Krueger

TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:35
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

