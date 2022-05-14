How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Mayeul Darras at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Fire up Tennis Channel on Saturday to see the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which features Tomas Martin Etcheverry taking on Mayeul Darras.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Etcheverry vs. Darras Matchup Info
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Mayeul Darras Recent Performance
- Etcheverry last played on February 21, 2022, a 6-4, 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 141-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero in the Round of 32 of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.
- In his 12 matches this year across all court surfaces, Etcheverry has played an average of 22.8 games (22.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Etcheverry has won 75.3% of his service games and 15.9% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Etcheverry has won 81.8% of his games on serve, and 18.5% on return.
How To Watch
