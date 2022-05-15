How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Michael Mmoh at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Michael Mmoh are scheduled to go head to head in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 15, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Michael Mmoh at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Etcheverry vs. Mmoh Matchup Info
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Michael Mmoh
90
World Rank
181
6-6
Match Record
2-4
13-16
Set Record
2-6
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Michael Mmoh Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Etcheverry won 6-4, 6-2 against Mayeul Darras on Saturday.
- In the qualifying round, Mmoh advanced 4-3 (retired) past Miljan Zekic.
- Etcheverry has played 12 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.8 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Etcheverry has won 15.9% of his return games and 75.3% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Etcheverry has won 81.8% of his games on serve, and 18.5% on return.
- Mmoh has played 16.5 games per match (16.5 in three-set matches) in his six matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Mmoh has won 33.3% of his return games and 100.0% of his service games.
- Mmoh has won 100.0% of his service games on clay, and 33.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)