How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Michael Mmoh at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Michael Mmoh are scheduled to go head to head in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 15, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Etcheverry vs. Mmoh Matchup Info

Tomas Martin EtcheverryMichael Mmoh

90

World Rank

181

6-6

Match Record

2-4

13-16

Set Record

2-6

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Last Tournament

Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Michael Mmoh Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Etcheverry won 6-4, 6-2 against Mayeul Darras on Saturday.
  • In the qualifying round, Mmoh advanced 4-3 (retired) past Miljan Zekic.
  • Etcheverry has played 12 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 22.8 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Etcheverry has won 15.9% of his return games and 75.3% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Etcheverry has won 81.8% of his games on serve, and 18.5% on return.
  • Mmoh has played 16.5 games per match (16.5 in three-set matches) in his six matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Thus far this year, Mmoh has won 33.3% of his return games and 100.0% of his service games.
  • Mmoh has won 100.0% of his service games on clay, and 33.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

