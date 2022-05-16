How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Tune in to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry square off against Sebastian Baez in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on Monday.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, May 16
- Court Surface: Clay
Etcheverry vs. Baez Matchup Info
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|Sebastian Baez
90
World Rank
37
8-6
Match Record
24-13
17-16
Set Record
53-42
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Winner
Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance
- Etcheverry is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 181-ranked Michael Mmoh in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Baez is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev, 6-7, 3-6.
- In his 14 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Etcheverry has played an average of 22.4 games (22.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Etcheverry has won 15.9% of his return games and 75.3% of his service games.
- Etcheverry has won 81.8% of his service games on clay, and 18.5% of his return games.
- In his 37 matches so far this year, Baez has played an average of 25.3 games across all court surfaces (24.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Baez has won 30.1% of his return games and 72.2% of his service games.
- On clay, Baez has won 73.0% of his service games and 34.4% of his return games.
