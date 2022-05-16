Skip to main content

How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Sebastian Baez at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Tune in to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry square off against Sebastian Baez in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on Monday.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Etcheverry vs. Baez Matchup Info

Tomas Martin EtcheverrySebastian Baez

90

World Rank

37

8-6

Match Record

24-13

17-16

Set Record

53-42

Chile Dove Men+Care Open

Last Tournament

Millennium Estoril Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Winner

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance

  • Etcheverry is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 181-ranked Michael Mmoh in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Baez is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev, 6-7, 3-6.
  • In his 14 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Etcheverry has played an average of 22.4 games (22.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Etcheverry has won 15.9% of his return games and 75.3% of his service games.
  • Etcheverry has won 81.8% of his service games on clay, and 18.5% of his return games.
  • In his 37 matches so far this year, Baez has played an average of 25.3 games across all court surfaces (24.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Baez has won 30.1% of his return games and 72.2% of his service games.
  • On clay, Baez has won 73.0% of his service games and 34.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Sebastian Baez

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

