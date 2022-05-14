Skip to main content

How to watch Tristan Lamasine vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Watch Tristan Lamasine and Manuel Guinard square off in Saturday's qualifying round at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, May 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Lamasine vs. Guinard Matchup Info

Tristan LamasineManuel Guinard

325

World Rank

158

N/A

Match Record

1-3

N/A

Set Record

2-6

Roland Garros

Last Tournament

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 64

Tristan Lamasine vs. Manuel Guinard Recent Performance

  • Lamasine is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros, at the hands of No. 206-ranked Jozef Kovalik, 5-7, 6-7.
  • Guinard last played on April 19, 2022, a 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 81-ranked Hugo Dellien in the Round of 64 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.
  • Guinard has played 18.3 games per match (18.3 in three-set matches) in his four matches this year across all court types.
  • Guinard has won 63.6% of his service games so far this year, and 18.2% of his return games.
  • On clay, Guinard has won 63.6% of his service games and 18.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

