How to watch Tristan Lamasine vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Watch Tristan Lamasine and Manuel Guinard square off in Saturday's qualifying round at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Lamasine vs. Guinard Matchup Info
|Tristan Lamasine
|Manuel Guinard
325
World Rank
158
N/A
Match Record
1-3
N/A
Set Record
2-6
Roland Garros
Last Tournament
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 64
Tristan Lamasine vs. Manuel Guinard Recent Performance
- Lamasine is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros, at the hands of No. 206-ranked Jozef Kovalik, 5-7, 6-7.
- Guinard last played on April 19, 2022, a 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 81-ranked Hugo Dellien in the Round of 64 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.
- Guinard has played 18.3 games per match (18.3 in three-set matches) in his four matches this year across all court types.
- Guinard has won 63.6% of his service games so far this year, and 18.2% of his return games.
- On clay, Guinard has won 63.6% of his service games and 18.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
