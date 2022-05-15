Skip to main content

How to watch Ugo Blanchet vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Tune in to Tennis Channel on May 15 to watch the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which includes a matchup between Ugo Blanchet and Manuel Guinard.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Blanchet vs. Guinard Matchup Info

Ugo BlanchetManuel Guinard

474

World Rank

158

0-1

Match Record

1-3

1-2

Set Record

2-6

Open 13 Provence

Last Tournament

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 64

Ugo Blanchet vs. Manuel Guinard Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Blanchet won 6-1, 6-1 against Yoshihito Nishioka on Saturday.
  • Guinard last played on April 19, 2022, a 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 81-ranked Hugo Dellien in the Round of 64 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.
  • In his one match so far this year across all court types, Blanchet has played an average of 28.0 games (28.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Blanchet has won 7.1% of his return games and 64.3% of his service games.
  • Guinard has played four matches so far this year, and 18.3 games per match across all court surfaces (18.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Guinard has won 18.2% of his return games and 63.6% of his service games.
  • Guinard has won 63.6% of his service games on clay, and 18.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Tennis

