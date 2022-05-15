How to watch Ugo Blanchet vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Tune in to Tennis Channel on May 15 to watch the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which includes a matchup between Ugo Blanchet and Manuel Guinard.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Blanchet vs. Guinard Matchup Info
|Ugo Blanchet
|Manuel Guinard
474
World Rank
158
0-1
Match Record
1-3
1-2
Set Record
2-6
Open 13 Provence
Last Tournament
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 64
Ugo Blanchet vs. Manuel Guinard Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Blanchet won 6-1, 6-1 against Yoshihito Nishioka on Saturday.
- Guinard last played on April 19, 2022, a 4-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 81-ranked Hugo Dellien in the Round of 64 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.
- In his one match so far this year across all court types, Blanchet has played an average of 28.0 games (28.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Blanchet has won 7.1% of his return games and 64.3% of his service games.
- Guinard has played four matches so far this year, and 18.3 games per match across all court surfaces (18.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Guinard has won 18.2% of his return games and 63.6% of his service games.
- Guinard has won 63.6% of his service games on clay, and 18.2% of his return games.
