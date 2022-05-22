How to watch Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Daria Saville at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22 at Stade Roland Garros, Daria Saville and Valentini Grammatikopoulou meet for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 128 at the French Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Grammatikopoulou vs. Saville Matchup Info
|Valentini Grammatikopoulou
|Daria Saville
188
World Rank
130
4-3
2022 Match Record
13-8
8-7
2022 Set Record
25-19
Copa Colsanitas
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 32
Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Daria Saville Recent Performance
- Grammatikopoulou is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 256-ranked Christina McHale in the qualifying round on Friday.
- Saville dropped her last match, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 versus Anna-Lena Friedsam in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 17, 2022.
- Grammatikopoulou has played seven matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Grammatikopoulou has won 76.7% of her service games and 53.6% of her return games.
- Grammatikopoulou has won 76.7% of her service games on clay, and 53.6% of her return games.
- Saville has played 21 matches so far this year, and 22.3 games per match across all court types (22.3 in three-set matches).
- Saville has won 64.5% of her service games so far this year, and 36.8% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Saville has won 68.8% of her games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
