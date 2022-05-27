How to watch Varvara Gracheva vs. Elise Mertens at the French Open
To watch Friday's matchup between No. 32 Elise Mertens and No. 71 Varvara Gracheva in the Round of 32 of the French Open, check out MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Gracheva vs. Mertens Matchup Info
|Varvara Gracheva
|Elise Mertens
71
World Rank
32
14-8
2022 Match Record
13-9
30-21
2022 Set Record
26-19
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Varvara Gracheva vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Gracheva was victorious 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 versus Ajla Tomljanovic on Wednesday.
- Mertens advanced over Marie Bouzkova - (retired) on Wednesday to make the Round of 32.
- Gracheva has played 22 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
- Gracheva has won 33.3% of her return games this year, and 57.4% of her service games.
- On clay, Gracheva has won 62.5% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.
- Mertens has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) in her 22 matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mertens has won 66.7% of her games on serve, and 38.8% on return.
- Mertens has won 68.6% of her service games on clay, and 39.2% of her return games.
