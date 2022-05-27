How to watch Varvara Gracheva vs. Elise Mertens at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

To watch Friday's matchup between No. 32 Elise Mertens and No. 71 Varvara Gracheva in the Round of 32 of the French Open, check out MSG.

How to watch Varvara Gracheva vs. Elise Mertens at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, May 27

Friday, May 27 TV Channel: MSG

MSG Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Gracheva vs. Mertens Matchup Info

Varvara Gracheva Elise Mertens 71 World Rank 32 14-8 2022 Match Record 13-9 30-21 2022 Set Record 26-19 Internationaux de Strasbourg Last Tournament Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 32 Last Result Quarterfinal

Varvara Gracheva vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance