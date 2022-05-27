Skip to main content

How to watch Varvara Gracheva vs. Elise Mertens at the French Open

To watch Friday's matchup between No. 32 Elise Mertens and No. 71 Varvara Gracheva in the Round of 32 of the French Open, check out MSG.

Gracheva vs. Mertens Matchup Info

Varvara GrachevaElise Mertens

71

World Rank

32

14-8

2022 Match Record

13-9

30-21

2022 Set Record

26-19

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Last Tournament

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Varvara Gracheva vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64, Gracheva was victorious 6-4, 6-7, 7-5 versus Ajla Tomljanovic on Wednesday.
  • Mertens advanced over Marie Bouzkova - (retired) on Wednesday to make the Round of 32.
  • Gracheva has played 22 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
  • Gracheva has won 33.3% of her return games this year, and 57.4% of her service games.
  • On clay, Gracheva has won 62.5% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.
  • Mertens has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) in her 22 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mertens has won 66.7% of her games on serve, and 38.8% on return.
  • Mertens has won 68.6% of her service games on clay, and 39.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

