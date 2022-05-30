How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Madison Keys at the French Open
Check out Tennis Channel on May 30 to see No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova match up against No. 22 Madison Keys in the Round of 16 of the French Open.
How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Madison Keys at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, May 30
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Kudermetova vs. Keys Matchup Info
|Veronika Kudermetova
|Madison Keys
29
World Rank
22
22-10
2022 Match Record
18-9
34-26
2022 Set Record
41-24
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Madison Keys Recent Performance
- Kudermetova beat Paula Badosa 6-3, 2-1 on Saturday in the Round of 32.
- Keys defeated Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 on Saturday in the Round of 32.
- Kudermetova has played 32 matches this year across all court types, and 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kudermetova has won 73.6% of her games on serve, and 31.0% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kudermetova has won 70.5% of her games on serve, and 35.2% on return.
- Keys has played 27 matches this year (winning 54.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Keys has won 78.0% of her service games and 31.4% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Keys has won 75.6% of her games on serve, and 27.9% on return.
How To Watch
May
30
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)