How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Ana Bogdan at the French Open
Victoria Azarenka and Ana Bogdan are scheduled to meet on Sunday, May 22 in the Round of 128 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Azarenka vs. Bogdan Matchup Info
|Victoria Azarenka
|Ana Bogdan
15
World Rank
91
12-8
2022 Match Record
5-4
25-15
2022 Set Record
11-6
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Victoria Azarenka vs. Ana Bogdan Recent Performance
- Azarenka most recently played on May 12, 2022, a 4-6, 1-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Bogdan dropped her most recent match, - (retired) against Veronika Kudermetova in the of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul on April 21, 2022.
- Azarenka has played 20 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 18.5 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches).
- Azarenka has won 68.0% of her service games this year, and 40.2% of her return games.
- Azarenka has won 58.2% of her service games on clay, and 50.8% of her return games.
- Bogdan has played 17.8 games per match (17.8 in three-set matches) in her nine matches so far this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Bogdan has won 75.0% of her service games and 34.6% of her return games.
- Bogdan has won 80.0% of her service games on clay, and 44.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
