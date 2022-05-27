How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Jil Teichmann at the French Open
Victoria Azarenka and Jil Teichmann are scheduled to go head to head on Friday, May 27 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Jil Teichmann at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Azarenka vs. Teichmann Matchup Info
|Victoria Azarenka
|Jil Teichmann
15
World Rank
24
14-8
2022 Match Record
17-11
29-16
2022 Set Record
37-25
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 16
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Victoria Azarenka vs. Jil Teichmann Recent Performance
- Azarenka defeated No. 65-ranked Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-6 on Wednesday to make the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64, Teichmann won 6-4, 6-1 versus Olga Danilovic on Wednesday.
- Azarenka has played 22 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 19.3 games per match (19.3 in three-set matches).
- Azarenka has won 42.4% of her return games so far this year, and 67.1% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Azarenka has won 59.3% of her games on serve, and 52.9% on return.
- In her 28 matches so far this year, Teichmann has played an average of 21.4 games across all court surfaces (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Teichmann has won 39.0% of her return games and 68.4% of her service games.
- Teichmann has won 70.0% of her service games on clay, and 46.2% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
27
2022
3rd Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)