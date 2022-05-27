Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Victoria Azarenka and Jil Teichmann are scheduled to go head to head on Friday, May 27 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and you can tune in to witness it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Jil Teichmann at the French Open

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, May 27

Friday, May 27 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Azarenka vs. Teichmann Matchup Info

Victoria Azarenka Jil Teichmann 15 World Rank 24 14-8 2022 Match Record 17-11 29-16 2022 Set Record 37-25 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 16 Last Result Quarterfinal

Victoria Azarenka vs. Jil Teichmann Recent Performance