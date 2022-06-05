How to watch Viktorija Golubic vs. Emma Raducanu at the Viking Open Nottingham
To watch Sunday's match between No. 12 Emma Raducanu and No. 53 Viktorija Golubic in the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham, check out NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Golubic vs. Raducanu Matchup Info
|Viktorija Golubic
|Emma Raducanu
53
World Rank
12
10-13
2022 Match Record
7-9
27-31
2022 Set Record
19-18
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 64
Viktorija Golubic vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance
- Golubic last played on May 23, 2022, a 2-6, 6-2, 1-6 defeat by No. 135-ranked Katie Volynets in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- Raducanu last played on May 25, 2022, a 6-3, 1-6, 1-6 loss to No. 47-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 64 of the French Open.
- Golubic has played 23 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23.7 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches).
- Golubic has won 54.1% of her service games this year, and 40.2% of her return games.
- In her 16 matches so far this year, Raducanu has played an average of 22.9 games across all court types (22.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Raducanu has won 65.8% of her service games and 38.5% of her return games.
