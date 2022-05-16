How to watch Yannick Hanfmann vs. Ramkumar Ramanathan at the Roland Garros
Yannick Hanfmann and Ramkumar Ramanathan are scheduled to compete on Monday, May 16 in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, and you can tune in to witness it.
How to watch Yannick Hanfmann vs. Ramkumar Ramanathan at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Hanfmann vs. Ramanathan Matchup Info
|Yannick Hanfmann
|Ramkumar Ramanathan
114
World Rank
179
9-7
Match Record
0-4
21-16
Set Record
2-8
BMW Open
Last Tournament
BNP Paribas Open
Qualification
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Ramkumar Ramanathan Recent Performance
- Hanfmann is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the BMW Open, at the hands of No. 91-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6.
- Ramanathan lost his last match, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6 against Liam Broady in the qualifying round of the BNP Paribas Open on March 8, 2022.
- Hanfmann has played 16 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.8 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Hanfmann has won 69.9% of his games on serve, and 29.2% on return.
- Hanfmann has won 66.0% of his service games on clay, and 31.9% of his return games.
- Through four matches so far this year, Ramanathan has played 25.8 games per match (25.8 in three-set matches) and won 43.7% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Ramanathan has won 85.7% of his games on serve, and 3.7% on return.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Yannick Hanfmann vs Ramkumar Ramanathan
TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:10
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)