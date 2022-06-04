How to watch Yannick Hanfmann vs. Roman Safiullin at the MercedesCup
Turn on Tennis Channel on June 4 to watch the qualifying round of the MercedesCup, which includes a match between Yannick Hanfmann and Roman Safiullin.
- Tournament: MercedesCup
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Hanfmann vs. Safiullin Matchup Info
|Yannick Hanfmann
|Roman Safiullin
9-8
2022 Match Record
11-6
21-18
2022 Set Record
26-16
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Roman Safiullin Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Hanfmann was defeated 3-6, 2-6 versus Ramkumar Ramanathan in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Safiullin last played on May 17, 2022, a 2-6, 7-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 230-ranked Duje Ajdukovic in the qualifying round of the French Open.
- Hanfmann has played 23.4 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in his 17 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Hanfmann has won 28.7% of his return games and 67.9% of his service games.
- Safiullin has played 25.4 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches) in his 17 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Safiullin has won 24.3% of his return games this year, and 81.6% of his service games.
